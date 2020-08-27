Years Of Listening To Grandpa Talk About Dust Bowl Pays Dividends In Instagram Post Honoring His Death

OXNARD, CA—Offering a return on investment that local woman Alyson Murdoch had reportedly never anticipated, years of listening to her grandpa talk about life in the Dust Bowl paid huge dividends Thursday in an Instagram post honoring his death. “I had to spend years listening to him jabbering on about never knowing where his family was going to get their next meal, but it was all worth it watching these likes roll in,” said Murdoch, adding that she now treasured her grandfather constantly rambling about life in Depression-era Oklahoma that she remembered enough specifics to write a popular post about how much “Grandpa loved the Dust Bowl, and in a way, he never left it.” “I always thought it was super boring, but people are really eating it up about how his family’s farm was completely ruined and then his brother died as an infant, but he still managed to get through it. It was super inspirational, whatever he did after the Dust Bowl besides have my dad—I pretty much zoned out during those parts. But I have almost three times as many com ments on his memorial post than my posts usually get, and it’s mostly heart emojis, too. I’m going to start doing this every year.” Murdoch added that she really regretted that she could never reap any benefits from a memorial Instagram story about her grandma, but that her grandma apparently never did anything worth listening to.



Advertisement