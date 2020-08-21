Woman Surprises Husband Returning From Long Day Of Work By Dressing Dog Up All Sexy

SAN DIEGO—Preparing the erotic evening as “a special treat,” local woman Amber Rowe reportedly surprised her husband as he returned home from a long day of work Friday by dressing their dog up “all sexy.” “Come in, honey, the door’s unlocked—I’ve got a playful little surprise waiting for you in the bedroom,” said Rowe, as her husband opened the door to a trail of rose petals leading to the bedroom where the couple’s golden retriever, Sandy, was lounging seductively in a racy red satin negligee. “I know you’ve been stressed out lately, working so hard all day long. So this is for you, dear. Just lie down and relax, and let someone be a man’s best friend.” At press time, Mr. Rowe was unavailable for comment after shrugging in resignation and closing the bedroom door behind him.



