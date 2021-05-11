Woman Suddenly Realizes She Same Age Parents Were When They Were Her Age

ATLANTA —Noting the event had caused her to rethink the chronology of her entire life, local woman Jessica Landis told reporters Tuesday that she suddenly realized she was the same age her parents were when they were her age. “It’s just crazy, I’m turning 27 next month, which is the same exact point in my parents’ lives when they were also 27,” said Landis, adding that while she didn’t feel particularly old, at that phase in their lives, her mother and father had already lived over two and a half decades. “I just can’t believe it. When my parents were 27, they were 27. And now I’m 27, and I’m also 27. How can this be possible? It’s not like I’m behind for my age, but it’s just so weird thinking about how they lived all those years, and I’m at that point in my life now.” Landis went on to say that she hoped by the time she was 35, she’d be all caught up to how old her parents were when they were 35.

