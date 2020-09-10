America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Woman’s Guilty Pleasure Just Sitting On Couch With Pint Of Ice Cream And Watching Man Shackled To Radiator Plead For Mercy

PLANO, TX—Explaining that she goes to great lengths to make self-care a priority, marketing coordinator Cassie Strickland divulged Thursday that her guilty pleasure was simply sitting on the couch with a pint of ice cream and enjoying pleas for mercy from the man shackled to her radiator. “I know, I know, it’s bad, but I love snuggling up with a blanket, digging into some Ben & Jerry’s, and zoning out in front of Alex weeping for me to let him go,” said Strickland, adding that excessive job stress often lead to days where she doesn’t even have enough energy to hurl pennies at her chained and screaming captive. “I tell myself I’ll be good and only watch Alex desperately try to free his ankle from the leg irons for 30 minutes, but suddenly I’ll realize four hours have gone by. The episodes of rocking back and forth and whimpering can get a bit repetitive, but really, I like that I can enjoy the sobs without having to pay too close attention. Sometimes he begs me to just kill him, which I might do eventually, because I really should read more.” Strickland also revealed plans to draw a nice, hot bubble bath and hold her prisoner’s head under the warm water.

