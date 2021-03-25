Woman Relieved She No Longer Has To Support Closed Bookstore

NEW YORK—Feeling as if a huge weight had been lifted off her shoulders, 28-year-old Madeline Springs told reporters Thursday she was relieved that she would no longer have to support a now-closed local bookstore. “Thank God I won’t have to be guilt-tripped by those chalkboard signs anymore,” said Springs, who recalled the numerous times she had felt begrudgingly compelled to stop into the independent shop to spend $30 on a hardcover novel, plus another $5 on a latte from their terrible in-store café. “Wow, I knew this day was coming; I just didn’t expect it to feel so good. Of course, I’ll miss it in some ways, it was kind of nice place to browse and then buy the books I found on Amazon. At least I’ll always have the T-shirt. Let’s just hope it doesn’t become a record shop next.” At press time, Springs was groaning upon receiving an email from the bookstore reminding customers they could still support the business by visiting their second location.
