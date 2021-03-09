Woman Finally Speaks Enough Spanish To Ask Grandma For Money

ALLENTOWN, PA—Expressing feelings of pride after studying the language for years, local woman Reisa Diaz revealed Tuesday that she finally spoke enough Spanish to ask her grandmother for money. “Growing up, there was always a disconnect between us because I could only say ‘mas, mas, mas’ when I wanted more cash,” said the third-generation Cuban American, describing a recent lesson on the subjunctive tense, which taught her how to explain what she could do with her grandmother’s money. “I have friends whose grandparents pay for their apartment, but I never had that relationship with my abuela because of the language barrier. Abuela’s not going to be around forever, so I need to shake her down while I still can. I remember when I could barely count to 10 in Spanish, and now I feel comfortable enough to ask her for the exact dollar amount I need.” At press time, Diaz announced plans to raise her children bilingual so that they could effectively beg their grandparents for money at an early age.

