America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Sweat-Soaked Mattress Praying This The Year Couple Invests In Air Conditioner

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 24
Vol 56 Issue 24
Illustration for article titled Sweat-Soaked Mattress Praying This The Year Couple Invests In Air Conditioner

CHICAGO—Finding itself desperately uncertain that it could take it much longer, the sweat-soaked mattress belonging to Jared and Carla Ames prayed Wednesday that this would be the year the couple finally invested in air conditioning. “It’s pricey, I get it, but for Christ’s sake, I’m literally drowning here and these fans are doing less than jack shit,” said the queen-sized mattress, which claimed it has spent the last five summers yearning with every ounce of its memory foam core for a higher power to intervene and compel the couple to splurge on a window unit. “I start every night warm and reach every morning absolutely sopping wet. This can’t go on. Changing the sheets doesn’t do a thing. I’m constantly damp, and I smell like absolute shit. Mildew can’t be far off. I look like they found me in an alley.” At press time, the mattress was praying the couple would discover the $10,000 in cash stuffed inside of it and move to an apartment with central air. 

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

42-Year-Old Man Still Unsure What His Interests Are

‘So, It Means Making The Police Lose Their Homes And Forcing Them To Get A Divorce?’ Says Nation Still Struggling To Understand How Defunding The Police Works

Weight Watchers Debuts New Ad Asking If You Remember Time Grandma Said ‘Someone Got Heavy’ In Front Of Everybody

Jeff Bezos Depressed After Realizing Net Worth Still Just Number Known To Man