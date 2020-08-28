America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Surgeon Putting In Extra Effort In Case Patient Undercover Professional Critic

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 34
Vol 56 Issue 34DoctorsMedicineNewsLocal
Illustration for article titled Surgeon Putting In Extra Effort In Case Patient Undercover Professional Critic

MUNCIE, IN—Methodically taking the proper steps to divert an artery, cardiac surgeon Dr. Stewart Smith took extra care with a double bypass Thursday just in case the patient was an undercover professional critic. “These guys often schedule major surgeries without full disclosure or any warning, so just to be safe, I’m really taking care to ensure this one comes out nice,” said Smith, noting he knew doctors whose practices had been shut down after critics called their surgical techniques “uninspired” and prognoses “jejune” in their reviews. “You mess up on one little heart valve and these guys tear you apart. It would drive me crazy, but on the other hand, if you score a five-star review, you’re absolutely set for life.” At press time, Smith had panicked after the patient lost blood pressure and flatlined.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘And After The 100-Foot-Tall Spiders Destroy The Cities, They’ll Come For The Suburbs!’ Screams Terrified Giuliani In RNC Speech

Iowa Leaves Big Saran-Wrapped Bowl Of Potato Salad At Illinois Border After Making Too Much

Trump Appears At RNC With 6 Hostages He Plans To Free After Election

Arrested Kenosha Shooter Given One Phone Call To Tucker Carlson Show