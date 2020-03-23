America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Self-Isolated Woman Going So Crazy She’s Started Talking To Her Spouse

BEAVERTON, OR—Confined to home as her second full week of social distancing began, local woman Stephanie Kunath was going so crazy in self-isolation that she had started talking to her spouse, sources confirmed Monday. “Quarantine is definitely making me a little unhinged, like earlier today when I was thinking about what I was going to make for lunch and suddenly realized I’d been speaking out loud to [her husband] Jeff the whole time!” said Kunath, who admitted it was “kind of nice, in a way” to have someone to chat with, even if she knew no one was really listening. “Then a while later, I blurted out, ‘It’s a pretty day today,’ and before I knew it, I was talking to him about all kinds of things I’d normally just think silently to myself. Clearly, I’m losing my mind! I should go on a walk before I really snap and start talking to the kids, too.” Kunath added that she would know it was time to get professional help if she actually started hearing her husband say things back to her.

