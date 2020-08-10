America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Robin Regurgitating Food For Chicks Makes Sure To Save Best Bites In Back Of Throat For Herself

LANSING, MI—Already looking forward to the secret snack, a local robin regurgitating food for its chicks Monday reportedly made sure to save the best bites in the back of her throat for herself. “They’re so young, it’s not like they can really appreciate a good, fresh earthworm anyway,” said the robin, who brushed aside her guilt by explaining her hatchlings could barely tell the difference between cricket and beetle. “My chicks will always come first, but if I’m doing all the work, it makes sense that I should get some of the choice bits for myself. I had to sit on their eggs for days, so this is my little reward. Truly, they’d just eat bread every night if they could.” At press time, the robin’s hatchlings were asking what she had after noticing her swallow.

