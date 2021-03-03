Previously Unheard Story About Mom’s Uncle Adds Intriguing Layer To Family History Of Mental Illness

PHILADELPHIA—Admitting that she was taken aback by the casually tossed-off anecdote, local woman Cara Wisher told reporters Wednesday that a previously unheard story about her mother’s uncle Glen added an intriguing layer to the family’s history of mental illness. “I had no idea that my great uncle would disappear from time to time just like great grandpa,” said Wisher, noting a story about a family barbecue cut short after her great uncle knocked over a charcoal grill in a manic fit. “I always thought of him as a black sheep, but this throws a whole new wrinkle into the family’s struggles with mental health problems. He probably had some undiagnosed issues that led him to stop speaking for weeks at a time.” At press time, Wisher told her mother that she hoped that one day her own mental illness would be added to family lore.

