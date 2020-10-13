America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Old Man Remembers When Things Cost Roughly The Same As Now After Adjusting For Inflation

GREENBELT, MD—Comparing the prices of common household goods to what they were back in his younger days, local old man George Swander reportedly remembered Tuesday when things cost roughly the same as now after adjusting for inflation. “Back in my day, you see, you could get a hamburger for just 15 cents, which, when taking into account steady economic growth and the increase in federal monetary creation over time, is about the same as it is now,” said Swander, recalling that he used to be able to get by on just a few bucks a week that, in relative terms, equaled roughly the same amount that his expenses came out to today. “When I see how much even basic stuff like food and household items cost nowadays, I’m always shocked until I factor inflation into it, and then it’s just like I was back in 1954. Your dollar used to go about the same distance once you take overall adjusted economic growth into account, believe me.” The old man added that he even remembered when minimum-wage jobs paid roughly the same amount as they do now after seeing the hourly rate was exactly the same.

