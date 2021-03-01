No-Nonsense Negotiator Strong-Arms Landlord Into Fixing Toilet For Rent Increase

LOS ANGELES—Demonstrating her prowess as a no-nonsense negotiator, local woman Jocelyn Apter reportedly succeeded in strong-arming her landlord Monday into fixing her toilet in exchange for a rent increase. “I finally put my foot down and told him he needed to make the repair or else, and he was so surprised he agreed to send over a plumber for a mere additional $50 a month,” said Apter, who glowed with pride as she marveled at how easily she managed to hammer out a deal. “I was ready to offer up my entire security deposit to get my toilet back again, but no, he caved in an instant. You should have seen the look on his face. Six hundred dollars a year for a functioning toilet is a steal. I almost feel bad for the guy, but that’s what you get when you tangle with someone who’s not afraid to stand their ground.” At press time, Apter was patting herself on the back after getting her landlord to agree to schedule the repair at a time no later than next month.

