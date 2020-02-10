Mom Still Seething Over Car That Blew Through Stop Sign 15 Years Ago

AUGUSTA, GA—Tightening her grip on the steering wheel as she approached the notorious intersection, local mom Helen Schumacher was reportedly still seething Monday over a car that blew through a stop sign 15 years ago. “It was so inconsiderate—they clearly saw me,” said Schumacher, who furrowed her brow and shook her head while recalling how the vehicle blatantly sped right through the crossing without any regard for oncoming traffic. “It’s so dangerous! I still remember that it was a white Camry. I almost honked. And you know there’s a school right down the street! It’s like the driver didn’t think that he could’ve gotten hurt too.” At press time, Schumacher conceded that at least it wasn’t as bad as the time in 2002 when that blue Taurus pulled out of the Sears parking lot like “a total maniac.”

