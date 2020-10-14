America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Mom’s Latest Halloween Decoration Just Rustic Wooden Sign That Says ‘Bones’

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 41
Vol 56 Issue 41halloween
Illustration for article titled Mom’s Latest Halloween Decoration Just Rustic Wooden Sign That Says ‘Bones’

SUDSBURY, MA—Stressing the festive item lacked any discernible frightening imagery or spooky embellishment, family sources confirmed Wednesday that 52-year-old mom Diane Mathieu’s latest Halloween decoration was just a rustic wooden sign that says “bones.” “Yeah, I was expecting maybe a scary font or some cobwebs or skeletons in the corner, but just ‘bones,’ huh? Alright,” said 17-year-old son Peter Mathieu, who noted that in a previous year the family had purchased a color-changing light-up skull before admitting that the unembellished sign participated in a tradition that included a hand-stitched pillow solely featuring the word “spooky.” “Look, I’m not trying to get too down on Mom. She has a corn stalk bundle on the front porch, so I guess that’s at least fall themed, but not exactly spine-tingling.” At press time, family members were relieved after discovering dozens of festering corpses left by their mother in the basement.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘Poll Watching Is Not Voter Intimidation,’ Trump Supporter Whispers Into Ear Of Man Filling Out Ballot In Voting Booth

2020 Election: Key House Races To Watch

Coworker’s Sly Smile In Zoom Meeting Suggests Separate Chat Happening Right Now

Covid-19 Fears Causing Americans To Stockpile Again