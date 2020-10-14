Mom’s Latest Halloween Decoration Just Rustic Wooden Sign That Says ‘Bones’

SUDSBURY, MA—Stressing the festive item lacked any discernible frightening imagery or spooky embellishment, family sources confirmed Wednesday that 52-year-old mom Diane Mathieu’s latest Halloween decoration was just a rustic wooden sign that says “b ones.” “Yeah, I was expecting maybe a scary font or some cobwebs or skeletons in the corner, but just ‘b ones,’ huh? Alright,” said 17-year-old son Peter Mathieu, who noted that in a previous year the family had purchased a color-changing light-up skull before admitting that the unembellished sign participated in a tradition that included a hand-stitched pillow solely featuring the word “s pooky.” “Look, I’m not trying to get too down on Mom. She has a corn stalk bundle on the front porch, so I guess that’s at least fall themed, but not exactly spine-tingling.” At press time, family members were relieved after discovering dozens of festering corpses left by their mother in the basement.

