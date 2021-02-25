Mom Moves In For Kill After Spotting Child’s Shirt Tag Sticking Out

COLUMBUS, OH—Eyes locked in on the child as she carefully approached her prey, local mother Francesca Shepherd had reportedly moved in for the kill Thursday after spotting her 5-year-old daughter’s shirt tag sticking out. According to observers, Shepherd padded silently across the carpet with the precision and killer instinct of a mountain lion as she zeroed in on her young target, holding her breath to avoid startling the child, who was grazing obliviously on a bowl of dry Cheerios mere feet from her clutches. Sources confirmed that the girl then turned her back, and sensing the opportunity to strike, Shepherd suddenly lung ed toward the vulnerable area on the back of the child’s neck with all her might. At press time, a defeated Shepherd was fuming after the more agile child had managed to dart from the room and take shelter under a coffee table at the very last second.

