America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Man Watching Space Force Rocket Launch Gazes In Awe At The Power Of Human Stupidity

SEE MORE: space
spaceScienceNewsVol 56 Issue 13
Illustration for article titled Man Watching Space Force Rocket Launch Gazes In Awe At The Power Of Human Stupidity

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL—Struggling to put his powerful feelings into words, local man Luke Paulsen was reportedly gazing in awe of human stupidity Monday while watching a recorded broadcast of the U.S. Space Force rocket launch. “Wow, when mankind comes together, there are truly no limits to our wastefulness,” said Paulsen, marveling as he witnessed the $1.2 billion military communications satellite rise into the atmosphere and out of sight, and realizing that the shortsightedness of the endeavor was far greater than anything that he could have previously imagined. “Just 10 years ago, the idea of the president of the United States creating an army to fight in space was inconceivable. It’s amazing that the world’s top dumbasses could come together to achieve something no one thought was possible or necessary. Gee, I don’t even know what to say. This just goes to show how willfully stupid people—no, an entire nation—can be.” At press time, Paulsen was reminding himself that no matter how bad the coming days got, the country could always count on their sheer idiocy.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Nation Close To Getting Videoconferencing Software To Work

New Report Finds Americans Willing To Trust Scientific Knowledge Of Anyone Holding Glass Beaker Up To Light

Happy Monday, Everyone! Looking Forward To Another Week Of Infecting Every Aspect Of Your Daily Lives!

Neanderthals Ate Seafood Including Sharks And Dolphins