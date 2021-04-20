Man Waiting For Curbside Order Pacing Sidewalk Like Expectant Father In Delivery Room

CHICAGO—Looking as though he was on the verge of passing out from anxiety, local man Michael Cookson was reportedly waiting for his curbside sushi order Tuesday and pacing the sidewalk like an expectant father outside a delivery room. According to sources, a restless Cookson was seen striding back and forth across a 12-foot section of pavement just outside the doors of the restaurant, wiping his brow and muttering, “What’s taking so long? I hope everything is okay, ” under his breath. Eyewitnesses confirmed Cookson appeared to be growing more and more agitated with the passing minutes, noting that at one point, the man had come to a sudden stop, rested his folded hands over his head, and let out a long, pained, deep breath as if he was considering charging into the back to see what was going on for himself. At press time, a server had emerged from the doors to inform Cookson there had been a terrible complication.

