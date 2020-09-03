America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Man Unsure Why He Doesn’t Feel Like Shit Today

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 35
Vol 56 Issue 35Area Man
Illustration for article titled Man Unsure Why He Doesn’t Feel Like Shit Today

MUSKEGON, MI—Expressing his confusion about the unexpected change in outlook, local man Grant Pierce was reportedly unsure Thursday why he wasn’t feeling like total shit. “It’s so damn strange, I woke up this morning and for some reason I was struck with the possibly that life might actually be worth living,” said a nonplussed Pierce, adding that he hadn’t made any lifestyle changes or received any news that would explain his burgeoning sense that he was not trapped in an unceasing hell from which he would never escape. “It’s not even like I got a full night’s sleep or started eating healthier or anything, but in this moment I’m suffused with this calm that things might kind of be okay eventually. I even cracked a smile while I was making my breakfast this morning! I don’t know what the hell is wrong with me.” At press time, a relieved Pierce told reporters that the familiar sensation of abject misery had returned in full force.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Economists Warn Americans That Money Withering To Ash In Their Hands Could Be Sign Of Recession

10 Mistakes New Parents Always Make

Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin Despite Pleas To Stay Away

Total Bullshit: OGN Can’t Review ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Because We Forgot Our Parents Are Sending Us To Church Camp For 2 Weeks