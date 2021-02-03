Man Scores Vintage Coin-Operated Texas Instruments Graphing Cabinet

SEATTLE—Unable to believe his luck at uncovering the classic item, local man Alton Yates was reportedly overjoyed Wednesday after scoring a vintage coin-operated Texas Instruments graphing cabinet. “I can’t believe I found one in such good condition,” said Yates, confirming that apart from an easily replaced cosine button the cabinet was completely functional and able to run a full range of equations. “It cost me $500, which is a little more than I wanted to spend, but I can’t resist the nostalgia—as soon as I look at this thing, it brings me right back to being a teenager, meeting up after school to watch classmates plot the amplitude, period, and phase shift of a standard graph while we all cheered them on.” Yates added that this new cabinet would fit perfectly in his rumpus room right next to his Addams Family-themed electronic spectrometer.

