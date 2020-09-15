America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Man’s Weak, Impotent Sperm Once Again Held Back By Single Condom

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 37
Vol 56 Issue 37Sex
Illustration for article titled Man’s Weak, Impotent Sperm Once Again Held Back By Single Condom

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA—Failing to even make a dent in the ultra-thin latex barrier, sources confirmed Tuesday that local man Andy Hubbard’s weak, impotent sperm was once again held back by a single condom. “Unlike more virulent men who require two or three condoms to act as birth control, Andy’s spermatozoa has consistently failed to blast through the prophylactic,” a source close to Hubbard said, referring to the 33-year-old’s shriveling flagellum and feeble acrosome as an utterly pathetic combination. “A thin layer of rubber was all it took to stop the sperm from entering the cervix and subsequently creating a weak-willed little baby. It honestly would be a miracle if those frail sperm could even penetrate an egg.” At press time, Hubbard’s sperm had hit a new low after getting stuck in the urethra.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Snake Lays Eggs Despite Not Being Near Male In 15 Years

6 Dogs Who Know How To Have Fun

Mr. Autumn Man Walking Down Street With Cup Of Coffee, Wearing Sweater Over Plaid Collared Shirt

NRA Issues ‘F’ Rating To Bugs Bunny For Tying Up Guns Into Pretzel Shape