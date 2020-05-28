America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Man Questions If It Really Necessary For Protesters To Be Black

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 21
Vol 56 Issue 21protestRaceGeorge Floyd
Illustration for article titled Man Questions If It Really Necessary For Protesters To Be Black

DULUTH, MN—On the heels of massive demonstrations sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, local man Cory Nelson was questioning the necessity of protestors being black, sources confirmed Thursday. “Don’t get me wrong, I understand that they’re upset, but they’re totally undermining their point by insisting on being African American,” said Nelson, noting that there were better ways to achieve goals than resorting to these sorts of ethnicities. “It’s a horrible thing that happened, but continuing to be rampantly black in their own communities isn’t helping anyone.” Nelson went on to add that no matter how upset or angry he got, he would personally never be black. 

