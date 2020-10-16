America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Man Cannot For The Life Of Him Understand Why Wife Enjoys TV Show Marketed Toward Married 30-50-Year-Old Women

TAOS, NM—Admitting that he “didn’t get the hype” over the serialized drama, local man Connor Sharp revealed Friday that he could not for the life of him understand why his wife, Lauren, enjoys a television show marketed toward married women between the ages of 30 and 50. “What does she see in this obnoxious group of women in her age range?” said Sharp, who shook his head while watching his wife’s experiences artfully depicted on screen. “I just don’t get it—how can she watch this drivel specifically formulated to make a woman of her age feel calm and shut her brain off for once? I’ve tried showing her an actual drama about difficult men arguing with each other, but she didn’t like it. This show doesn’t even have a real plot, and the two-dimensional characters are just like her and her friends.” At press time, Sharp had finally regained control of the television to watch a cartoon marketed toward 5- to 10-year-olds.

