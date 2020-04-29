America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Longtime Person Dead At 86

Vol 56 Issue 17Death
JACKSONVILLE, FL—Capping off a lengthy period of existence, longtime person Jane Brooks reportedly died Wednesday at the age of 86. “The individual, who spent her entire life as a human being, passed away due to congestive heart failure after more than 80 years of being a person,” said neighbor Susan Lansing, explaining that Brooks was known throughout the community for being a human who was alive from 1934 to 2020. “For as long as I’ve known her, she was always a person. She frequently did things and said things. Of course, many people have been people, but she was this person. Everyone you talk to will say she was a first and foremost a person. She left behind an indelible legacy of being alive and then not being alive anymore.” At press time, the longtime person was survived by other people.

