‘Just Go Home And Sleep It Off,’ Says Doctor To Coughing, Feverish Black Patient

MILWAUKEE, WI—Downplaying requests to check his vital signs as “totally unnecessary,” primary care physician William Kinlaw recommended Wednesday that a coughing, feverish black patient “just go home and sleep it off.” “We’re dealing with a flood of people who have actual problems, so you shouldn’t come in unless it’s an emergency,” said Kinlaw, gesturing toward a waiting room filled with white patients. “I’d recommend changing your diet and making sure you’re drinking enough water. It’ll probably clear up by tomorrow, but if it lingers for a few weeks I’d start taking a few Tylenol after meals. Oh, and hot tea always helps.” At press time, hospital security had escorted the coughing patient off the premises.

