‘I Can’t Wait For Things To Get Back To Normal,’ Says Woman Spending Friday Night Dining With Friends In Crowded Indoor Restaurant

ALEXANDRIA, VA—Feeling overtaxed from all the ways the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted her life, local 34-year-old Anne Theisen reportedly said “I can’t wait for things to get back to normal” Friday night while dining with her friends in a crowded indoor restaurant. “Ugh, how much longer is this going to go on?” said Theisen, who vented her frustrations to her three closest friends over drinks and appetizers at the group’s favorite hangout spot, which they had frequented an average of three to four times a month since June. “This pandemic has been awful. I can’t take it anymore. I just feel so isolated all of the time [outside my regular gatherings with family and friends every weekend and most weeknights]. I miss going to stores, bars, and restaurants [like the one we’re in] so much. God, it’ll be so nice when this is all over [and I can continue doing what I’m doing now].” At press time, Theisen added she couldn’t even remember the last time she had seen her parents, which was earlier this week.



