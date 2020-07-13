‘Hey, I Think You’re Muted,’ Man Tells Coworker Screaming ‘Fuck You, Fuck All Of You’ On Zoom Call

SAN DIEGO—Noticing the woman’s lips appeared to be moving during the afternoon Zoom meeting, local man David Keely said “Hey, I think you’re muted” Monday to coworker Cassie Boyd, who was screaming “Fuck you, fuck all of you.” “Wait, nobody can hear you,” said Keely, was quickly joined by the rest of his coworkers in offering Boyd troubleshooting solutions as the woman stabbed a finger toward the camera and threatened to rip out their throats with her teeth the first chance she got. “Uh oh, I don’t think your microphone is connected. Did you try unplugging your headphones and plugging them back in? Hmm. Have you hit ‘Join audio?’ Sorry, we still can’t hear you.” At press time, Boyd had successfully unmuted her microphone and announced “Never mind” to the group.



Advertisement