Head Shop Owner Starting To Think No One Will Ever Buy $6,000 Glass Bong That Looks Like Genie From ‘Aladdin’

BIDDEFORD, ME—Beginning to question his decision to stock the handmade novelty water pipe, local head shop owner Peter Minotis told reporters Wednesday he was starting to think no one would ever buy a $6,000 glass bong shaped like Genie from the 1992 Disney film Aladdin. “Man, I figured this thing would get snapped up right away, but it’s been sitting in my display case for months now,” Minotis said of the 28-inch-tall smoking device, which gives the animated character voiced by Robin Williams bloodshot eyes and a topknot that doubles as a mouthpiece. “I really thought I’d hit the jackpot when the glass artist who makes these things agreed to sell me one. Whenever I point it out to my customers, though, they just chuckle and end up buying a $10 one-hitter or some rolling papers instead. I realize it’s a bit unwieldy, but it’s also a real piece of craftsmanship, you know? I certainly wouldn’t mind having one on my coffee table at home.” Minotis added that while he was pretty deep in the red on his investment, he was confident he could make up for it by clearing a good profit on the trio of SpongeB ob-shaped dab rigs he recently acquired for $10,000 a piece.