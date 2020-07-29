America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Funeral Alright

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 30
Vol 56 Issue 30FuneralsDeath
Illustration for article titled Funeral Alright

ROCKFORD, IL—Describing the ceremony as lackluster but nonetheless functional, family friend Taylor Evans told reporters Wednesday that the homegoing service of Charles Culpepper was just alright. “It wasn’t one of my favorites—not even in top five—but it celebrated Chuck’s life, and that’s ultimately what it’s all about,” said Evans, noting the “less than spectacular” turnout and describing the reception spread as “fairly pedestrian.” “I like that his granddaughter kept it short with her eulogy, although it didn’t sound like they had much of a connection. They had a little slideshow of pictures, and a few of them were pretty funny, I guess. Honestly, it wasn’t the most organized funeral, either. We had some trouble getting the procession set up, but it all got sorted out eventually. I decided to skip the repass, and that should really tell you all you need to know.” At press time, Evans tossed out Culpepper’s funeral program after resolving that it didn’t merit a spot on his wall-of-fame. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Queen Elizabeth II Worried She’s Next On Chopping Block If Beefeaters Laid Off

Anteater ‌Knows‌ ‌It‌’s Stereotypical‌ ‌But‌ ‌Can’t‌ ‌Help‌ ‌But‌ ‌Love‌ Ants‌

Defensive Chicago Police Officer Perfectly Capable Of Disappearing Protestors Without Help From Homeland Security

Closed Ballpark Forces Thousands Of Phillies Fans To Be Content Verbally Threatening Friends And Family