America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Friend Who Introduced Couple Not So High And Mighty Now That They’re Getting Divorced

SEE MORE: Local
LocalRelationshipsFriendsVol 56 Issue 35
Illustration for article titled Friend Who Introduced Couple Not So High And Mighty Now That They’re Getting Divorced

HINSDALE, IL—Despite years of bragging about her matchmaking skills, Kelly Peerman, the friend who introduced local couple Jordan and Melissa Gantner, was not so high and mighty now that they were getting divorced, sources confirmed Wednesday. “Well, well, well, it looks like old cupid over here might have missed the mark on this one,” said friend Erin Zhao, explaining how the self-appointed compatibility expert was no longer using every party as an occasion to proudly recount how she helped arrange the relationship, especially after learning that it was a bitter separation that involved infidelity. “Not such hot shit now that she’s filing a restraining order, huh? Looks like the love genius will have to come down in the dirt with the rest of us.” Zhao added that Peerman was also no longer so cocky about the fact that she was the one who pushed the couple to have kids.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Russian Scientists Grip Heads In Agony As Telepathic Laika The Dog Emerges From Smoldering Crater

Study: Job Applicants With 4-Year College Degree Just As Successful As Those Who Lie About Having 4-Year College Degree

Your Horoscopes — Week Of September 1, 2020

Blue Lives Matter Supporters Say Kyle Rittenhouse Not Reflective Of Most Peaceful Apologists For Police State