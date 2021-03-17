Embarrassed Woman Hopes Coworkers Didn’t Catch Her Bashing Forehead Into Keyboard

DENVER—Embarrassed by the momentary slip, local woman Allison Brezina told reporters Wednesday that she hoped her coworkers hadn’t caught her bashing her forehead into her keyboard. “It was just for a second, and I don’t think anyone saw, but still—ugh,” said Brezina, who cringed as she imagined the off chance a coworker had noticed her slamming her head into the computer keyboard while attempting to close the laptop shut on her head and releasing a loud, guttural cry. “I guess I do it so much when I’m at home alone that I didn’t even think about it. Whatever, even if someone did happen to notice, it’s not like they would care. I can’t imagine anyone shaming me just because there’s some blood trickling down my head.” At press time, Brezina was still too caught up worrying to notice a coworker tearing off his shirt and leaping through the fourth-floor window.

