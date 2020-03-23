America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Dog Not Sure How To Interpret Crazy Dream Where It Saw Squirrel, Barked At Squirrel

SEE MORE: Pets
PetsanimalsNewsVol 56 Issue 12
Illustration for article titled Dog Not Sure How To Interpret Crazy Dream Where It Saw Squirrel, Barked At Squirrel

OAKLAND, CA—Admitting she was worried that her subconscious was trying to tell her something, Cookie, a local Parson Russell terrier, confirmed Monday that she wasn’t sure how to interpret a crazy dream she had where she saw a squirrel and then barked at a squirrel. “For the last three nights, every time I close my eyes, I see the squirrel, I chase the squirrel, and then the squirrel climbs up a tree,” said Cookie, adding that no matter how hard she barks, the squirrel will not come down, and no matter how hard she tries to climb the tree, she can never get past the base of the trunk. “I mean, I guess I never knew my mother, maybe the squirrel could represent the lack of a maternal figure in my life? Or maybe the squirrel represents my mortality, and the fact that the squirrel escapes me means that I’m going to die? Man, I don’t know. This is even weirder than the time I dreamed about seeing a rabbit and then chasing the rabbit.” At press time, Cookie had fallen asleep, only to bark and run so hard in her sleep that she jolted herself awake.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

An Abundance of Cushion

OGN’s Best Games To Play During The Coronavirus Quarantine

Americans Seek To Stay Social While Self-Isolating

U.S. Economy Grinds To Halt As Nation Realizes Money Just A Symbolic, Mutually Shared Illusion