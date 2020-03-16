Divorced Mom At Point In Life Where She Figures She Might As Well Start Writing Erotic Letters To Men In Prison

OMAHA, NE—Admitting that it was about time she put herself out there and love again, divorced mom Kathy Leahy told reporters Friday she was finally at the point in her life where she figured she might as well start writing erotic letters to men in prison. “Well, I’d been single for a while, so the timing just felt right to pick up a pen and paper and start writing sexually explicit notes to criminal offenders in maximum-security prisons,” said the 65-year-old retired mother of four, adding that while she’d always wanted to correspond with inmates and confess her deepest, most arousing fantasies, it took her a while to work up the courage to do so. “At first, I was definitely a little scared of rejection, but then I started exchanging letters with Richard, who is an arsonist and alleged serial killer serving a life sentence at ADX Florence. I know a lot of people think I’m moving too fast with him, but if you could only see the naughty things he writes back—hoo, boy. He is something else!” At press time, Leahy told reporters she had transferred her entire 401k into Richard’s legal defense fund and had been working with lawyers to help them get married while he was still behind bars.

Advertisement