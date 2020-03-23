America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Coronavirus Forces Landlord To Cut Back On Taking Care Of Building From 1 To 0 Hours A Week

SEE MORE: coronavirus
coronavirusNewsVol 56 Issue 12
Illustration for article titled Coronavirus Forces Landlord To Cut Back On Taking Care Of Building From 1 To 0 Hours A Week

CHICAGO—Lamenting the fact that he’d had to postpone his weekly unannounced visits to tenants until further notice, local landlord Rudy Jacobson told reporters Monday that the coronavirus had forced him to cut back on taking care of his building from one to zero hours a week. “Based on the city’s most recent shelter-in-place orders, I’m guessing it could be months until I can pop in at strange hours, bang on broken radiators and sinks, and then say that I don’t have the part to fix it and that there’s nothing I can do,” said Jacobson, adding that while he wanted to help his renters, he didn’t want to risk their safety just to spend 20 minutes milling around and leaving a mess of drywall dust and loose nails all over the floor. “It’s unfortunate, but for the next few months, I will not be able to stop by and post signs above the laundry machine that says ‘broken: do not use,’ or send mass texts in all caps to the entire building not to leave out food because it attracts rats. Also, until further notice, I am reducing the hours of my pest control specialist, my plumber, as well as my large son whom I frequently cuss out in the building’s shared spaces.” At press time, Jacobson added that despite the current public health crisis, he would work his hardest to ensure that rent collection and evictions would continue operating without interruptions.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

The Dos And Don’ts Of Social Distancing

Experts Warn Americans Could Still Be Dealing With Coronavirus As Late As Tomorrow Afternoon

Dog Not Sure How To Interpret Crazy Dream Where It Saw Squirrel, Barked At Squirrel

‘You’re A Piece Of Shit And I Hope Everyone Like You Dies,’ Says Biden To Democratic Voter In Stirring Call For Party Unity