Child Weirded Out After Bumping Into Teacher Outside Laptop

ARTESIA, NM—Still shaken after a surprise encounter with the 37-year-old educator, local first- grader Micah Dunn was reportedly weirded out Tuesday after bumping into his teacher outside of his laptop. “Mrs. Evans was walking around without moving out of frame—it was super weird,” said Dunn, who recalled feeling dumbfounded after a recent trip to the grocery store in which he spotted the woman standing in line occupying three-dimensional space. “She looked 10 times bigger than she normally does on screen, and had a baby with her that was also in 3D. I was so confused. I can’t believe she has a whole entire body. I guess it makes sense that she would live outside my computer, but I’m still surprised. I can’t wait to FaceTime my friends about this.” At press time, Dunn added that though the experience was strange, he was comforted by the familiar sight of his teacher glitching.

