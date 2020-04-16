America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

‘Barber…I Was A Barber,’ Says Man Struggling To Recall Life Before Pandemic

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 15
Vol 56 Issue 15jobscoronavirus
Illustration for article titled ‘Barber…I Was A Barber,’ Says Man Struggling To Recall Life Before Pandemic

NEW YORK—Racking his brain for some detail of the life he lived before quarantine measures began, local man Eric Leverett told reporters Thursday, “I was a barber…a barber, that’s right,” as he struggled to remember how he spent his days before the coronavirus pandemic struck. “Yes, yes, it’s coming back to me now: I had a job, a place I went to almost every day, where I used some kind of sharpened blades to make people’s hair shorter,” said Leverett, images of swivel chairs and glass containers full of strange liquids flashing through his memory as he attempted to piece together dimly recalled fragments of the world he inhabited prior to March 2020. “Mirrors…there were mirrors everywhere…and there was a constant buzzing, for some reason. Also—this is the funniest thing—I had some sort of cape I used to fasten around people’s necks. I honestly couldn’t tell you why, but I’m pretty sure about that part. This was all, of course, a long, long time ago.” At press time, Leverett acknowledged to reporters that this scenario did seem a bit far-fetched, and that in all likelihood, his mind was simply playing tricks on him.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Ask An Elderly Black Woman As Depicted By A Sophomore Creative Writing Major

Boyfriend Announces Plan To Spend Infuriating Afternoon Speaking In Australian Accent

Biden’s Potential VP Picks

Health Experts Say Coronavirus Originated In Promiscuous Bat Who Slept Around A Lot