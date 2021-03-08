Area Man Been Thinking About You A Lot Lately

CHICAGO—Noting that he had wanted to reach out for the past week or two, local man Dustin Radford has been thinking about you a lot lately, sources confirmed Monday. “Yeah, I’ve just been wondering how your life is going and whether everything’s been good,” said Radford, adding that you had popped up in his mind several times over the weekend and that had made him realize how long it’s been since he touched base. “Maybe we could set up a phone call or something? No pressure, obviously. It’d just be great to hear your voice. Hope you’re doing okay!” At press time, the man had promised to make you love him again or die trying.

