America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

All Man’s Fun Facts From Eisenhower Biography From Prologue

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 19
Vol 56 Issue 19
Illustration for article titled All Man’s Fun Facts From Eisenhower Biography From Prologue

WILMINGTON, NC—Confirming suspicions the man had yet to make it past the book’s 16-page prefatory material, sources reported Monday that all the fun facts about Dwight D. Eisenhower shared by local father Andrew Keller had come from the prologue of the biography he began reading several weeks ago. “Did you know they called Eisenhower the Man from Abilene? That’s the name of the town in Kansas where he grew up,” said Keller who has apparently completed less than 2 percent of acclaimed biographer Jean Edward Smith’s Eisenhower In War And Peace, though he began reading the 976-page volume soon after he purchased it in mid-March of this year. “Ike is a figure who’s always fascinated me, not only because he served as 34th president of the United States, but because he was a five-star general in the Army, a president of Columbia University, and the first supreme commander of NATO. It’s interesting stuff. Oh, and of course you can’t forget Eisenhower had a wife named Mamie.” At press time, sources confirmed that Keller had moved on to recalling fun facts about Eisenhower he had learned from the promotional copy featured on the book’s jacket.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Blames Nation’s Susceptibility To Coronavirus Outbreak On Weakness Of America’s Race-Muddled Gene Pool

3 Coronavirus Task Force Members To Self-Quarantine

Nobody Panic: Bulbasaur Found A Gun

Why Do All These Homosexuals Keep Sucking My Cock?