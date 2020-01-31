America's Finest News Source.
Local

Pedestrians Passing Each Other On Sidewalk Stop To Let Children Sniff Each Other

GREENVILLE, SC—Slowing their pace to accommodate their curious companions as they approached from opposite directions, pedestrians passing on a busy sidewalk Wednesday reportedly stopped and allowed their children to become socialized by sniffing each other. “I promise mine’s friendly—do you mind if he says hello?” said mother Andrea Bailey, momentarily loosening…

